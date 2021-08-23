ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 5,951 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 31.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $71,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 143,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 285.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,504.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,322,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.05. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $90.41.

