ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,764,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.82. 121,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,590. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

