ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $$86.20 during midday trading on Monday. 21,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,953. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.