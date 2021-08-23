ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 536.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

