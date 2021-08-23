ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $38.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $38,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.20. 258,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

