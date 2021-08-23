ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 345.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.48. 1,295,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.