ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. 1,895,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,102. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

