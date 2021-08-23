ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 3.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,588. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $61.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.71.

