ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.63. 11,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,047. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.