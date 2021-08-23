ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Churchill Downs worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,735,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.92.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

