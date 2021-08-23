ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 336.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,663 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

