ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $59,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.36. 1,179,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

