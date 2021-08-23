ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 269,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 399,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,144. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

