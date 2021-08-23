ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 209.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.