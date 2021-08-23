ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 34,608 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,608 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $105,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.56. 252,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,669. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

