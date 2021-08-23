ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 8,394 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.65. 59,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,833. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

