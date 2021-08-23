ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 34,353 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.26. 109,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

