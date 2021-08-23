ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 7,843 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

