Argon Price Hits $0.0690 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $473,701.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

