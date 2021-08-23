Argus Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $480.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $390.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.
CRL traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.64. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.76. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $425.51.
In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
