Argus Boosts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $480.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $390.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

CRL traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.64. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.76. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $425.51.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

