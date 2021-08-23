Arianee Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Arianee has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $45.20 million and $3,130.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00133886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00161374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,628.40 or 0.99893269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01016544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.89 or 0.06720607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

