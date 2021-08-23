Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,698 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign stock opened at $286.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.