Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.81 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.