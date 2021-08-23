Arizona State Retirement System Buys 6,618 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 109.7% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $149.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

