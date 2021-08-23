Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 96.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $193.41 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

