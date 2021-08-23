Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,644 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.1% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,160 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.