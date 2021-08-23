Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,546,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,531,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

