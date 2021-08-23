Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,665 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

