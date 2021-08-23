Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,161 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

