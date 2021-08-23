Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,198 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 66.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,401,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,179,000 after acquiring an additional 560,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

