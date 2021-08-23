Arizona State Retirement System Sells 37,791 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in HP by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in HP by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

