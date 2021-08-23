Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

