Ark Market Cap Achieves $181.64 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $181.64 million and $31.54 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,454,452 coins and its circulating supply is 131,333,555 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

