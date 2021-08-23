ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Up 30.5% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00131061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00159634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,438.43 or 1.00344126 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.01003072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.96 or 0.06644647 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,985,321 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

