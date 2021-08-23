Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.03 ($8.27).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.85 ($8.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.72.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

