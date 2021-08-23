Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $344,665.06 and $524.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,485.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.37 or 0.06740161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.01 or 0.01355984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00378027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.56 or 0.00647799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00339627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00333474 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,443,136 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,592 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

