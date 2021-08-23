Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Shares Down 2%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 49,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 37,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $745.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

