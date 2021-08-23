ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:ARYE)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:ARYE) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.88 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

