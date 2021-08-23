Asch Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,328.00 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Asch coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Asch has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $5,328.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asch has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00131361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,241.53 or 0.99737075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.49 or 0.01001575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.57 or 0.06837095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

