Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Downgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS ACMLF remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Monday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

