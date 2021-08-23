ASD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.12 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $335.65 million and $4.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00812989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00102738 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

