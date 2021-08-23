ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $806.34

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $806.34 and last traded at $806.29, with a volume of 15510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $788.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $729.01. The company has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

