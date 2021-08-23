Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,636 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

