Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 48,201 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $49,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.21 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

