Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $37.37 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $682.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,820 shares of company stock worth $31,729,330. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

