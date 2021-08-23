Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $38.10 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $38,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 928,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $155.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.