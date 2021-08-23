Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $50.71 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.81 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

