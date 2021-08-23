Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $56.49 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $56,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.70.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.