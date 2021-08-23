Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $37,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

NYSE:GM opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

