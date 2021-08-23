Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,040 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $42,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $78.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

